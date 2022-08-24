Fisk University has announced that it has secured financing of $33 million for a residential facility and a science building — as the North Nashville institute of higher learning has topped 1,000 students for the first time since the late 1970s.
According to a release, work on the two structures is slated to be completed by fall 2024. Neither future building has been named yet.
The 300-bed residential building will carry a cost of about $20 million, with the science building to offer a price tag of approximately $13 million. Full-scale on-site work is expected to begin by October.
The local office of Prescott, Arizona-based Orcutt | Winslow is the architect for the residential building, with Nashville-based Bradley Projects handling design work for the science building. Nashville-based Certified Construction Services is the general contractor for both projects.
The looming construction comes as major renovations are underway at Jubilee Hall and a full-scale restoration of the historic Driskell home nears completion. Similarly, work is also underway on both the Boyd House and John Work Home.
In addition, the new Roland Parrish Career Center will be operational by September (read here), and design is underway to convert Burress Hall into an incubation and innovation center in partnership with the city.
The release notes the construction of an athletic field has begun and the Fisk chapel (completed) and gymnasium (ongoing) are now benefiting from “significant upgrades.”
Fisk (see here) is expected to soon announce enrollment of more than 1,040 students, the highest total since 1979, according to the release. Average test scores for incoming students have increased by 15 percent, and the university has had four Rhodes scholar finalists in the past three years, the release notes.
Fisk has experienced five consecutive years of fundraising records and total endowment has almost doubled, to $30 million, during that time span. The total raised during the five years exceeds $60 million, with the single largest gift totaling $3 million (read here).
According to the release, Fisk has established partnerships with HCA Healthcare, Cravath Swaine & Moore, Marsh McLennan, Google, Ryan Specialty Group, Goldman Sachs, Asurion and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"With the increases in enrollment, Fisk is already at capacity. And this new living and learning center will take us one step closer to our goal of once again being a campus of 1,600 to 1,800 students," Fisk President Vann Newkirk said in the release.
The Fisk University Board of Trustees is led by Chair Frank Sims.
