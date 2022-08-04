Nashville may be in good position to weather any coming economic headwinds, according to local real estate and economic officials.

Laurel Graefe, regional executive with the Nashville branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors on Thursday that Nashville’s “fundamental dynamics continue to make this an incredibly attractive market both to people moving to the community and to investors.”

