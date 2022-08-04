Nashville may be in good position to weather any coming economic headwinds, according to local real estate and economic officials.
Laurel Graefe, regional executive with the Nashville branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors on Thursday that Nashville’s “fundamental dynamics continue to make this an incredibly attractive market both to people moving to the community and to investors.”
Nashville was more equipped to get through the last housing crash, in part because of its diverse types of industry, but at least one factor undergirding its relative success last time around is gone.
“A part of Nashville’s story historically has also been that growth had been more muted [and there was] less to correct from,” she said. “Certainly that is no longer the case. [The Nashville housing market] is keeping pace with some of the very highest growth areas in the country. That portion of the story doesn’t line up.”
But new levels of in-migration, including related to high-paying jobs at large corporations, could help keep the Nashville housing market moving in a positive direction.
“There’s such a diverse group of businesses here that when one struggles, the others are often at the other end of that pendulum,” added Nathan Weinberg, a board member at GNAR. “Nashville has one of the most diverse economies that exists, [and it’s] more capable of weathering negative financial conditions. That doesn’t mean we’re immune. I experienced that here, and it was challenging, and it was painful, but it wasn’t nearly as painful as it was in Las Vegas, for example.”
All that good news for homeowners building equity only makes it more difficult for people struggling to afford to rent or buy in Nashville, however.
Graefe said it’s important for the real estate industry and policymakers to consider “creative new types of housing,” like microunits, in addition to working on transportation and transit systems, which she said are “inextricably linked to housing affordability.”
“I am for increasing the supply of homes, period,” she said. “Building expensive homes can oftentimes have just as important of an impact on housing affordability as building affordable homes.”
Both Graefe and Weinberg said it is important to monitor “red tape” related to zoning and other bureaucratic processes related to housing construction.
“This is not me saying we need to eliminate red tape,” Weinberg said. “We need to make sure the red tape that exists has an efficient process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In