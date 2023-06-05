Fourth Ave

The just-acquired triangular property is seen in the lower right-center

A local development group has paid $6.5 million for a Fairgrounds Nashville-area ex-industrial property on the city’s south side.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with M2 Development Partners now owns the 1.7-acre multi-parcel property, which offers a main address of 1308 Fourth Ave. S. The triangular property is located adjacent to the under-construction Emblem Park and near multiple sites eyed for projects.

