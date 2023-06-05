A local development group has paid $6.5 million for a Fairgrounds Nashville-area ex-industrial property on the city’s south side.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with M2 Development Partners now owns the 1.7-acre multi-parcel property, which offers a main address of 1308 Fourth Ave. S. The triangular property is located adjacent to the under-construction Emblem Park and near multiple sites eyed for projects.
The seller was an LLC that also seemingly owns the business, Choice Construction, that operates from the site. The seller paid $425,000 for the property.
The buying LLC includes local developers Jared Bradley, Tim Morris and Steve Armistead. That trio is undertaking multiple projects in various urban areas of the city, and is still planning a Ritz-Carlton Hotel project in SoBro.
The developers could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the property. A separate document notes they have landed a $28.5 million loan from Greenwich, Conn.-based Knighthead Funding.
In February, the property was rezoned to mixed-use from industrial, with Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering handling land-planning and engineering duties.
The property is located near the point at which Wedgewood-Houston and Chestnut Hill overlap.
Kevin Gaines and Susan Hahn of Lebanon-based Cumberland Real Estate seemingly represented the seller in the transaction. It is unclear if the buyers had broker representation.
As the Post reported in August 2022, marketing materials noted the asking price was $7 million.
Nashville-based SomeraRoad is undertaking the previously mentioned Emblem Park at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. (read more here).