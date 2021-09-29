A Fairgrounds Nashville-area commercial property has sold for $1.3 million — more than five times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 12 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 504 Napoleon Ave. in a South Nashville area some call Rosedale, the 0.5-acre property offers an nondescript commercial building home to commercial printing business Lewis Letterworks Inc.
The new owner is an LLC that shares an address with Lewis Letterworks Inc.
The seller was an LLC that paid $250,000 for the property in 2009, Metro records note.
Wedgewood-Houston is located to the northwest of the property, with Nolensville Road about one block to the east.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
