Approximately one week after buying a 21st Avenue South building located near Hillsboro Village, Brentwood-based real estate investor Conrad Camp has joined others in paying about $7.3 million for a former Shoney’s property.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, two LLCs with which Camp is affiliated now own the 0.9-acre property.

365

365 White Bridge Pike as seen in August 2022

