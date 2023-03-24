Approximately one week after buying a 21st Avenue South building located near Hillsboro Village, Brentwood-based real estate investor Conrad Camp has joined others in paying about $7.3 million for a former Shoney’s property.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, two LLCs with which Camp is affiliated now own the 0.9-acre property.
With an address of 365 White Bridge Pike and sitting near that street's intersection with Charlotte Avenue, the property now offers an under construction (and soon to be completed) fuel station and a 7-Eleven store.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Centennial Retail Services, which owns various free-standing buildings accommodating food and beverage chain businesses. The LLC paid $3.2 million for the property in April 2021 (read here) and redeveloped it with the 7-Eleven building and fuel station.
The seller in the 2021 transaction was local real estate investor Nick Spiva, who paid $3 million for the property in January 2019, according to Metro records.
For context, Shoney’s LLC bought the property in 2005 for $625,000. The Shoney’s closed in 2020.
The deal comes after multiple LLCs affiliated with Camp paid about $9.06 million for a two-story building that will accommodate BluePearl Pet Hospital (read here). That transaction followed Camp’s having he paid $10.75 million for an East Nashville property accommodating a 7-Eleven convenience market and a fuel station at 1040 Maxwell Ave.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction for the 7-Eleven building.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.