The Rutledge Hill Historic and Culinary District, with Middleton Street on the left and Hermitage Avenue on the right, is highlighted. The building to house Mr. J's is seen a the center-bottom of the image.
The Rutledge Hill building that last housed Hermitage Cafe is slated for a West Coast-style hamburger, French fry and ice cream restaurant.
Nashville Business Journal reports Mr. J’s Original is expected to open in February 2024. The address is 45 Hermitage Ave.
Cleveland-based GBX Group and Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, own the property and are billing the general area as the Rutledge Hill Historic and Culinary Arts District.
Jason Flores will own Mr. J’s Original and told NBJ the 1,450-square-foot space will offer lunch and dinner via about 40 seats, a separate section for soft serve ice cream and a separate space for beer and wine.
A permit, valued at $600,000, has been filed, with Nashville’s Daniels + Chandler handling design duties.
Flores, who moved to Nashville a year ago from California, and Matt Williams, Essex president, emailed the Post the following statement, noting they want to honor the spirit of the Hermitage Cafe:
“The burgers and fries may be cooked differently, but it’s important to remember the Nashville legacy. Mr. J’s Original will usher in a new era of food culture but for the same long-standing community as Hermitage Café.”
Hermitage Café closed in October 2021 (read here) after nearly 32 years in operation. It was known for its late-night hours and breakfast-centric menu.
Relatedly, GBX and Essex are eyeing a restaurant for a former residential building located at 40 Middleton St., near the ex-Hermitage Café structure. Remick Architecture will handle interior design (read here).
The landing of Mr. J’s comes as GBX Group and Essex are eyeing a three-tower project to include hotel, residential, office, retail and public spaces within the Rutledge Hill Historic and Culinary Arts District. The development (read more here) will unfold on an 11-parcel multi-acre site bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue (and that includes the future Mr. J’s space).
Williams said support for the Rutledge Hill Historic and Culinary Arts District has been strong, listing Historic Nashville Inc., the Preservation Society of Nashville, Butch Spyridon (former CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.) and local restaurateur Randy Rayburn as being positive about the effort.
“From public safety to historic preservation, new dining options, exceptional architecture and serving as an incubator for local artists, this development will provide far more than just new housing and hospitality offerings,” Williams said.