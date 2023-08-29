The North Gulch building perhaps best known for having previously housed live music venue 12th & Porter is slated for a restaurant to be called Night We Met.
A Metro permit, valued at $300,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space.
Previously, Nightscape (which was billed as an experiential entertainment space) operated from the building, located at 114 12th Ave. N. Owned by Mike Weinberg, that business opened in April 2022 and closed, seemingly, within 12 months (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene).
The permit for Night We Met notes Jim Knight will serve as owner. He could not be reached for comment and the Post was unable to determine details regarding the restaurant. It is unclear if Knight and Weinberg are affiliated in any manner.
Also participating in the update of the building are Remick Architecture, Harvest Construction (the general contractor) and DF+H Services (mechanical, plumbing and electrical work). Each is locally based.
Barbara Ferguson (details about whom are unclear) owns the property, with her family seemingly having acquired it in 1944 for a price for which Metro records are lacking.
12th & Porter closed in 2015 and reopened about a year later. It eventually closed permanently, after about 25 years of operations, due, in part, to COVID considerations.