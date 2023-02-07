Nashville-based civil engineering firm Barge Cauthen & Associates announced Tuesday that three veteran employees will now serves as owners.
According to a release, the moves come as Dan Barge III has sold the firm he founded in 1994 and the company changes its name to Barge Civil Associates (BCA).
The three new owners are John Gore, Jeff Hooper and Liza Rivers. Each will carry the titles of principal and have been with the firm 22, 23 and 29 years, respectively.
Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
Barge will remain with BCA through the year in a modified role to assist in the transition.
“I feel very fortunate that the civil engineering firm I co-founded 29 years ago will remain independently employee owned, led by home-grown talent who remain dedicated to excellent client service while maintaining the culture of this great company,” Barge said in the release. “Jeff, John and Liza have contributed in large part to the success we have experienced over the years.”
BCA, which specializes in site planning, design and land development has completed nearly 7,000 projects including overseeing the construction of more than $750 million of mixed-use developments for H.G. Hill Realty Company and nearly 30 years’ worth of campus improvements to Vanderbilt University, Barge’s alma mater.
BCA clients include and have included the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Middle Tennessee State University, Montgomery Bell Academy, the Rutherford County Board of Education, Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Additional notable BCA projects include Austin Peay State University’s Health Professions Building, First Horizon Park, Geodis Park, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s hotel and parking garage, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Southeast Police Precinct, Nashville Juvenile Justice Center and Vanderbilt University’s Rothschild College.
Projects currently in the pipeline include Belle Meade Plaza, Harding Town Center, Albion Music Row, 445 Park Commons and five contracts for the 600-acre proposed Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy Campus.
BCA is home to 32 employees, including 10 licensed professional engineers.
“The team and management transition process [Dan] has put into place allows the firm to continue its strong growth trajectory while positioning the next generation of leaders for future ownership opportunities,” Gore said in the release.
