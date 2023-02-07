Barge

From: John Gore, Jeff Hooper and Liza Rivers

Nashville-based civil engineering firm Barge Cauthen & Associates announced Tuesday that three veteran employees will now serves as owners.

According to a release, the moves come as Dan Barge III has sold the firm he founded in 1994 and the company changes its name to Barge Civil Associates (BCA).

