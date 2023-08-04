Nashville’s Elmington Capital Group is preparing to move forward with its next building to be located at mixed-use development The Reservoir in Edgehill.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 14-story apartment building will offer 311 units and 452 parking spaces.

Hillside Flats
