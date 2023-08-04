Nashville’s Elmington Capital Group is preparing to move forward with its next building to be located at mixed-use development The Reservoir in Edgehill.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 14-story apartment building will offer 311 units and 452 parking spaces.
Elmington Capital Group (ECG) has enlisted the Franklin office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn to handle civil engineering and land-planning work and Nashville Southeast Venture Design for architectural efforts. No detailed color rendering seemingly has been submitted to Metro.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 14 to seek final site plan approval for the proposed building, which at about 180 feet will be one of the city's taller structures not located in either downtown or Midtown. The address of the 3.12-acre property is 1430 Hillside Avenue.
ECG officials could not be reached for comment.
Across the street from the site, and with an address of 500 Hillside Court, sits 290-unit apartment building Hillside Flats, which opened in 2021.
Once development of The Reservoir’s 23-acre site is completed, the development could contain buildings with upwards of 1,200 residents, retail and office space.
ECG, which announced the project in 2018, paid $20.3 million for the property in October 2016.
The Reservoir’s name derives from the site's location north and west of an historic city-owned reservoir and Metro's Reservoir Park.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.