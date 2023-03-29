An East Nashville industrial building located near and Japanese-centric bar Rice Vice by Proper Saké Co. has been offered for sale for $2.85 million.

With an address of 3115 Ambrose Ave., the 20,600-square-foot warehouse sits on a 2.81-acre site located near multiple other industrial buildings that sold last year. It also sits near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway near the East Hill neighborhood.

3115

3115 Ambrose Ave. as seen in 2019

