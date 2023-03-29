An East Nashville industrial building located near and Japanese-centric bar Rice Vice by Proper Saké Co. has been offered for sale for $2.85 million.
With an address of 3115 Ambrose Ave., the 20,600-square-foot warehouse sits on a 2.81-acre site located near multiple other industrial buildings that sold last year. It also sits near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway near the East Hill neighborhood.
Tailored Brands Inc. owns the property, having paid $86,883 for it in 1985 via Mitchell’s Formal Wear Inc., according to Metro records. Mitchell’s years ago operated a retail shop at 2926 West End Ave.
Marketing material notes the building was constructed in 1986 and houses Tailored Brands’ tuxedo operations. Headquartered in Houston, Tailored Brands is a retail holding company for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, among other brands.
The marketing information notes the site is suitable for redevelopment.
The listing comes after Austin-based private equity firm Stonelake Capital Partners in August 2022 paid about $57.54 million (read here) for Space Park East at 3311 Ambrose Ave. The four Space Park East structures sit on 18.26 acres located about one block east of the now for-sale property.
Similarly, an LLC affiliated with Nashville development company ZMX Inc. paid $3.2 million, also in August 2022, for a nearby East Trinity Lane property on which a mixed-use building is being eyed (read here).
Rice Vice, which is located at 3109 Ambrose Ave. (read here), was derived from Proper Saké (also owned by Proper Saké Co.), which opened in Pie Town in 2017 and closed in 2020, in part due to the pandemic.
Proper Saké billed itself as Nashville’s only saké distillery and also offered Koji Gold, a rice-derived lager that is still brewed along with the saké Rice Vice offers.
