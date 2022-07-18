An out-of-town development company has paid about $7.12 million for an East Nashville property on which it plans to undertake its second residential project in the city, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development is eyeing a five-story building with 240 units for 2600 Dickerson Pike. The multi-parcel site of about 5.1 acres offers no building.
The seller was the Hastings estate of Hendersonville, with a deceased member of the family having paid $90,000 for the property in 1977, Metro records show.
Of note, Woodfield remains under construction on Margaux Midtown (read here). To feature two buildings, both of six floors, the $82 million project will include a collective 291 residential units and is unfolding at 1600 Patterson St. in Midtown. The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn is participating on the project and will do so for the Dickerson Pike development.
Woodfield officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if a rendering for the future building has been created. For the project, Charlotte-based Housing Studio will serve as architect. Also participating will Barge Design Solutions and BDY Environmental, both locally based.
Relatedly, Woodfield has landed a $4.5 million loan from First Horizon Bank, a separate document notes.
Woodfield specializes in the development of sites with three- to eight-story apartment buildings in both urban and suburban settings, primarily in Mid-Atlantic states. The company, also operates offices in Washington D.C., Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston.
