An out-of-town development company has paid about $7.12 million for an East Nashville property on which it plans to undertake its second residential project in the city, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development is eyeing a five-story building with 240 units for 2600 Dickerson Pike. The multi-parcel site of about 5.1 acres offers no building.

The seller was the Hastings estate of Hendersonville, with a deceased member of the family having paid $90,000 for the property in 1977, Metro records show.

Woodfield art

Of note, Woodfield remains under construction on Margaux Midtown (read here). To feature two buildings, both of six floors, the $82 million project will include a collective 291 residential units and is unfolding at 1600 Patterson St. in Midtown. The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn is participating on the project and will do so for the Dickerson Pike development.

Woodfield officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if a rendering for the future building has been created. For the project, Charlotte-based Housing Studio will serve as architect. Also participating will Barge Design Solutions and BDY Environmental, both locally based.

Relatedly, Woodfield has landed a $4.5 million loan from First Horizon Bank, a separate document notes.

Woodfield specializes in the development of sites with three- to eight-story apartment buildings in both urban and suburban settings, primarily in Mid-Atlantic states. The company, also operates offices in Washington D.C., Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.