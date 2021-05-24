A two-parcel East Nashville property located approximately seven blocks north of Five Points and on which sits a church building has sold for $1.3 million.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds Office has yet to record the transaction, but a source confirmed the deal.
The new owners of the property, with addresses of 714-716 Gallatin Ave., are locally based real estate investor Afshin Yazdian and a group of silent investors.
Nashville attorneys Jim Higgins and Rick Piliponis, partners with SoBro-based The Higgins Firm, were the sellers. The two paid $1.02 million for the property in May 2019, according to Metro records, and were planning to open a pub in the building that housed the church. The business tentatively was to have been called Eastwood Assembly, the Post reported at the time.
Prior to that deal two years ago, the property previously changed hands in 2007 for $172,500, Metro records show.
Sitting next to the church building is a structure home to King Solomon Gyros.
Nashville-based The Cauble Group (Tyler Cauble) represented the buyers in the transaction. Bo Rainey, vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented the sellers.
Believed to have been built in the 1940s and once home to the New Destiny Christian Fellowship and the Miracle Worker Temple, the former religious building sits across Gallatin Avenue from a Kroger within a busy stretch of East Nashville. In 2008, a previous owner sought to reinvent the building to accommodate a club called the Mercury Theater, according to Metro documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.