An East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River has sold for $16.2 million.
The 5.9-acre property offers an address of 1400 Davidson St. and a large warehouse seemingly home to two insulation businesses.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new ownership is 1400 Davidson LP, which comprises Nashville-based CA South Development and Belpointe, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity investment firm and public real estate investment trust.
The seller was Nolan McKenzie Properties LLC, led by David Carver (details about whom the Post was unable to determine). The LLC paid $705,000 for the property in 2004, Metro records show.
The purchase comes after CA South and Belpointe paid $21.5 million for a nearby two-parcel site offering two warehouses and sitting on about eight acres (read here). Those properties offer addresses of 690 Davidson St. and 1106 Davidson St.
The multiple Davidson Street properties CA South and Belpointe now own sandwich a property owned by local real estate investor Jim Crossman.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, could not be reached for comment and has not yet announced what the company might have planned for the properties. CA South owns two other industrial properties in Davidson County and has been active with residential and mixed-use development in Edgehill, Pie Town and North Capitol.
Belpointe and CA South also are partnering on a mixed-use development slated for Eighth Avenue South on a site near downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop and that has yet to see a construction start (read more here).
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.
