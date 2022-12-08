An East Nashville industrial property located along the Cumberland River has sold for $16.2 million.

The 5.9-acre property offers an address of 1400 Davidson St. and a large warehouse seemingly home to two insulation businesses.

1400

1400 Davidson St.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.