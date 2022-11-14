An East Nashville property last home to a transmission repair business and that sold about a year ago has seen offered for sale for $1,285,000.
Real estate investors Amber Pulliza and Frank Pulliza own the 0.37-acre property, having paid $899,000 for it in September 2021, Metro records note. They acquired its from Harold Grisham Jr., who purchased the site’s main building in 2012 for $362,500 and an adjacent smaller building in 2002 for $50,000, according to Metro records.
Grisham also owns Grisham’s Transmission Center, which previously operated from the site and now is located in Dickson.
The Pullizas have enlisted Tyler Brock, an agent with Nashville-based The Cauble Group, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The 4106 site accommodates a two-level building, opened in 1960 and that offers 4,030 square feet. About 1,860 square feet of that overall space is a lower-level space with access from the rear of the building. The 4106B site offers a standalone 1,440-square-foot building that opened in 1970.
The asking price is about $235 per foot based on the buildings’ collective square feet.
To the left of the property are positioned buildings home to, among others, D&L Jewelers, Hokus PoKus Vapor, photography studio Pop Start and Inglewood Barber Parlor.
Briley Parkway is located about one mile to the north, with Five Points located roughly four miles to the south.