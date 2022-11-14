4106

4106 Gallatin Pike

An East Nashville property last home to a transmission repair business and that sold about a year ago has seen offered for sale for $1,285,000.

The property, with an address of 4106 and 4106B Gallatin Pike in Inglewood, offers two commercial buildings.

