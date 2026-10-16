East Nashville commercial property sells for $4.7M Florida company now owns Main Street building housing health services business Carebridge William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 926 Main St. Image: Google Earth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link The East Nashville building that previously housed home health services business Carebridge has sold for $4.7 million.With an address of 926 Main St., the building sits on 0.63 acres. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C :D 2? {{r E92E D92C6D 2? 255C6DD H:E9 r=62CH2E6C[ u=2]\32D65 r$r !C@A6CE:6D] p44@C5:?8 E@ :ED H63D:E6[ r$r 92D 56G6=@A65 D:E6D H:E9 3F:=5:?8D @776C:?8 2 4@==64E:G6 Sd__ >:==:@? A@CE7@=:@] %6?2?ED :? E9@D6 3F:=5:?8D :?4=F56 pFE@+@?6[ r9:A@E=6[ sF?<:?[ |4s@?2=5’D 2?5 '6C:K@?[ 2>@?8 @E96C C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 C6E2:= 3FD:?6DD6D]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D #$' "~u !C@A6CE:6D {{r[ @G6CD66? 3J r2C63C:586 r9:67 tI64FE:G6 ~77:46C 2?5 4@\7@F?56C qC25 $>:E9[ H9:49 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^62DE\?2D9G:==6\4@>>6C4:2=\3F:=5:?8\D:E6\D6==D\7@C\c>^2CE:4=60g32c_6da\ga4a\``64\37a4\h7b37gcbdbf7]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA2:5 Sc >:==:@? 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ :? y2?F2CJ a_aak^2m]k^AmkAmpD E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 :? |2J[ E96 AC@A6CEJ H2D =:DE65 7@C D2=6 7@C Sc]hd >:==:@?]k^AmkAm$>:E9 4@\7@F?565 r2C63C:586[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^962=E9042C6^?2D9G:==6\9@>6\962=E9\4@>A2?J\42C63C:586\E@\36\24BF:C65^2CE:4=603h3a4472\g74b\``67\253c\2bbfd62g76ad]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmH9:49 D@=5 7@C Sa]f 3:==:@? :? =2E6 a_ac E@ x?5:2?2A@=:D\32D65 t=6G2?46 w62=E9’D r2C6=@? 5:G:D:@?k^2m[ :? a_a_ H:E9 7@C>6C &]$] $6?2E@C q:== uC:DE]k^AmkAm|2C<6E:?8 >2E6C:2=D ?@E6 E96 @?6\DE@CJ DECF4EFC6 9@FD:?8 E96 4@>A2?J @776CD 23@FE h[e`_ DBF2C6 766E 2?5 :D 7F==J =62D65 WD66>:?8=J E@ r2C63C:586X]k^AmkAm%96 D2=6 :D E96 6BF:G2=6?E @7 23@FE Scgh A6C DBF2C6 7@@E 32D65 @? E96 3F:=5:?8’D D:K6] %92E 7:8FC6 :D D@>6H92E 9:89 4@>A2C65 E@ >2C<D @7 C646?E=J D@=5 2?5 =:DE65 D:>:=2C AC@A6CE:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6D62C49]k^AmkAmp4C@DD |2:? $EC66E D:ED E96 3F:=5:?8 9@FD:?8 r2=G6CE $EC66E vC@FA[ H9:49 AC@G:56D AF3=:4 2772:CD 4@?DF=E:?8 D6CG:46D 2?5 :D =65 3J 7@F?56C s2C56? r@A6=2?5]k^AmkAm~7 ?@E6[ E96 =2E6 w]~] q2==D[ 7@F?56C @7 }2D9G:==6 pFE@\s:6D6= r@==686[ @?46 @H?65 E96 ;FDE\D@=5 AC@A6CEJ] q2==D 7@F?565 E96 4@==686 :? `h`h[ H:E9 E96 D49@@= ?@H A2CE @7 {:?4@=? r@==686 @7 %649?@=@8J]k^AmkAmw62=E9 :?DFC2?46 4@>A2?:6D 9:C6 r2C6qC:586 E@ AC@G:56 42C6 7@C A2E:6?ED H:E9 A9JD:42=[ :?E6==64EF2= 2?5 56G6=@A>6?E2= 5:D23:=:E:6D 2?5 H9@ C646:G6 9@>6\ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ\32D65 D6CG:46D] %96 4@>A2?J @776CD :?\9@>6 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 42C68:G6C DFAA@CE[ 2D H6== 2D G:CEF2= 42C6 E9C@F89 E23=6ED k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^962=E9042C6^B\2\3C25\D>:E9\42C63C:586\4@\7@F?56C^2CE:4=60f5bf`bec\c`4d\``66\3`de\dfhcd6fh``eg]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm:? 2? 677@CE E@ AC6G6?E 9@DA:E2=:K2E:@?Dk^2m]k^AmkAmpCE9FC !6C=6? 2?5 y@6J '2=6?E:[ 3C@<6CD H:E9 r6?E6??:2= #6E2:= $6CG:46D[ D66>:?8=J 92?5=65 E96 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C $>:E9]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Insurance Property East Nashville Main Street Carebridge William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending On the Move: Oct. 13, 2026 Sale of Uncle Nearest ‘close’ to materializing Titans fire three in front office after rebrand Work starts on Bellevue-area townhome project Waymo robotaxi service expands to BNA