An East Nashville property home to a coin laundry business has sold for $1.65 million — roughly 35 years after it changed ownership hands for $125,000.
With an address of 1506A Dickerson Pike, the property offers 0.9 acres and is located near multiple sites planned for projects (read more here).
The new owner is an LLC that offers an address of 2129 Belcourt Ave. in Hillsboro Village, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The owner of that property seemingly is Justin Leach, a local attorney.
The seller was Disser Enterprises Inc., which acquired the property in 1986 for the aforementioned price.
Across Dickerson sits Metro-owned apartment building Uptown Flats.
James Moore, owner of Blue Iris Real Estate, represented Leach in the deal. The Post was unable to determine if the seller used a brokers.
