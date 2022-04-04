An East Bank warehouse located next to the structure home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co. seemingly is under contract to a Texas-based real estate company eyeing an apartment building.
Located at 186 N. First St. two blocks from Top Golf and near a former Goodwill Industries site, the 4.2-acre property is zoned to accommodate a mixture of building uses.
A Metro document notes that Stillwater Capital of Dallas is requesting a stormwater grading permit. The document references 361 multifamily units with attached parking and amenity spaces. Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is listed on the document.
Stillwater Capital declined to comment.
Mental health services provider Park Center owns the building, having paid $7 million for it in February 2018, according to Metro records.
An LLC affiliated with local businessman Carl Haley Jr. (perhaps best known as the founder of chauffeured transportation provider Grand Avenue) bought the property in 2011 for about $1.12 million before selling seven years later to Park Center.
Park Center, which operates a facility at the building, has enlisted Pete Greenfield and Jon Speers with Nashville-based Equitable Property Company to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Barrique Brewing has an address of 30 Oldham St. in the space last home to Little Harpeth Brewing (read more here).
Across Oldham is a property at 206 N. First St. and also offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.