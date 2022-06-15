DuPont — which ranks among the world's largest chemical companies — is listing for sale 370 acres it owns in Old Hickory and partly located on the Cumberland River.
The main address of the East Davidson County industrial-zoned property, which marketing materials note can also be leased, is 1002 Industrial Drive. However, there is some question that the property offers an address of 400 Swinging Bridge Road.
DuPont Specialty Products USA LLC owns the multi-parcel property, having paid $3.8 million for it in February 2019, Metro records show. The DuPont ownership history of the property dates to 1936, with the company’s employee needs at the time having yielded the Old Hickory residential community.
DuPont, officials for which could not be reached for comment, seemingly still undertakes some operations at the site. Davie, Florida-based BHT Properties Group is marketing the property for lease or for sale.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar’s District 11. Hagar had the property rezoned to industrial restrictive in 2016, with the zoning limiting any future use to work and/or storage being done within buildings (and not conducted outdoors).
Of note, the specific area in which the property sits is still sometimes called “Rayon City” as DuPont once made rayon, a semi-synthetic fiber used to make some clothing items. Longtime Nashvillians will recall the long-closed DuPont High School operated before Davidson County began offering large comprehensive high schools in the late 1970s to early 1980s.
DuPont is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with the original iteration of today’s company having been founded in 1802. DuPont revenue for 2021 was about $16.65 billion.
