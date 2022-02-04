A major overhaul is planned for the ground-level plaza connecting the 20-story Philips Plaza tower and the DoubleTree Hotel located within Nashville's central business district.
Wheelock Street Capital LLC, which is co-based in Boston and Greenwich, Connecticut, owns the Philips Plaza high-rise, having paid $111.5 million for it in March 2019 (about 50 percent more than the figure for which it last changed ownership hands in 2016).
A general partnership owns the DoubleTree building, which rises 12 stories at 315 Fourth Ave. N. The building’s construction was completed in 1979.
Offering a general address of 414 Union St., the plaza is shared by the two buildings, with both owners controlling a roughly equal amount of plaza space. According to sources, the two entities are working in concert and Wheelock is overseeing the effort.
The Nashville office of Austin-based STG and Nashville-based civil engineering and land-planning company CSDG (formerly called Civil Site Design Group) are handling the work.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, March 24, to request final site plan approval.
Of note, the plaza is accessible from both Union and Deaderick streets.
Previously known as the Bank of America Plaza, Philips Plaza ranks as downtown’s 16th-tallest office building. Philips, one of the world’s largest electronics and medical device companies, began operations in the building in mid-2018 and is the tower’s naming sponsor.
Owned by Hilton, the DoubleTree offers 341 guest rooms and a Starbucks.
