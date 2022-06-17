A downtown office and retail building located across from the Municipal Auditorium has sold for $8.25 million.
The new owner of the Court Square Building at 300 James Robertson Parkway is Wheelock Street Capital, which purchased the 0.57-acre site via an LLC. The seller was Advent Partners, which bought the building for $1.8 million in 2014.
“Wheelock is in a much better position than Advent to add value to this property going forward and it seems like pretty good timing for us to reallocate some resources, especially with the growth we’re seeing on the Legacy South side,” Advent President Preston Adams said. (Legacy South is an area homebuilder for which Adams is a principal.)
Stephen Prather and Clancy Hoban of Charles Hawkins Co. listed the building for Advent. Advent in 2019 sold the adjacent Northcap Center (formerly Parkway Towers) also to Wheelock.
The seven-story Court Square Building opened in 1965 and has been renovated as recently as 2020. According to marketing materials, the Class C building is fully leased, with tenants including law offices, bonding companies and an engineering firm. A ground-level retail space was formerly home to Luna Llena Taqueria.
Wheelock Street, based in Boston and Greenwich, Connecticut, is involved in several other area properties. The company bought the 20-story Philips Plaza tower for $111.5 million in 2019.
