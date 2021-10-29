Downtown Nashville’s 810 Broadway building has sold for $16.5 million, with the new owner planning to maintain the masonry structure as office space.
Nashville-based Magnolia Investments Partners now owns the five-story building, the name of which derives from its address. The anchor tenant is the local office of national law firm Morgan & Morgan, with six other tenants in the structure.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based investment company LBCW, which paid $11.36 million for the building in mid-2018, according to Metro records.
Opened in 1904 and sitting near other architecturally noteworthy structures — including Christ Church Cathedral, Hume-Fogg Academic High School and The Customs House — the building offers 86,000 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of almost $191 per foot.
For context, the building sold in 1982 for $665,000, according to Metro records.
Ben Bonner, Magnolia Investments Partners managing partner, told the Post that Nashville-based Mainland Cos. also has a percentage of ownership. The two entities previously partnered to acquire an office building located in Green Hills at 10 Burton Hills Blvd.
“We had our eye on that building for a long time, and we’re excited to be the new owner,” Bonner said of 810 Broadway. “To have a Broadway address in the shadows of Nashville Yards and near Lower Broadway is noteworthy.”
Crews Johnston, a vice president at the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, will handle the marketing and leasing of the roughly 17,000 square feet of available space.
Magnolia now owns office buildings with more than 1 million square feet collectively and a total portfolio of about 1.5 million square feet. In November, the company paid $6.5 million for a two-parcel North Davidson County property located near the Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike intersection (read here). It is also under construction a Five Points retail building for which Edley's is already preleased as a future tenant (read here).
