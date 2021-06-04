One of South Nashville’s more unusual office buildings has been offered for sale for almost $2.2 million.
Located at 2206 Dortch Ave. in Woodycrest, the two-story structure sits on a 0.43-acre site and offers, according to marketing materials, a restroom (with stand-up shower), a fitness center, a garage and both a full-service kitchen and a half-kitchen — features that suggest a residence as much so as an office building.
The 9,261-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and accommodates HomeShield Termite and Pest Control.
An LLC, details about which the Post was unable to fully determine, owns the property. The LLC shares an address with HomeShield, which Chris Eby owns. Eby paid $530,000 for the property in 2011, according to Metro records, and seemingly still owns it.
The LLC has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The offering is the equivalent of $237 per foot based on the building’s size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.