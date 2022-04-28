A local real estate investment group that recently had been eyeing an East Nashville site for a food and beverage business has now sold the property for $2.1 million.
Of note, the group — led by Tyler Cauble and Keith Leman — paid a collective $1,759,000 for the two-parcel property in two deals in September and October 2021.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the 0.58-acre property, which offers addresses of 2801-2803 Dickerson Pike, is an entity affiliated with local developer Greg Farricielli, a broker with Benchmark Realty.
Farricielli, who is also a partner with Nashville-based Rhythm Development, told the Post the new ownership group is determining its options for the property. He said Rhythm Development — which in February sold a residential property on West Trinity Lane — will not be a part of the effort.
Cauble could not be reached for comment. The source said his The Cauble Group represented the sellers in the transaction. Rhythm Development represented itself.
Cauble told the Post last year the plan was to create a business similar to their The Wash, which is located near the east side’s Five Points. Cauble’s Hamilton Development was to have overseen the effort for what would have been called U.S.-41 (stylized as "US-41"). Construction was expected to have begun in December and be completed before the end of this year (read more here).
The property seemingly offers four nondesript buildings, none housing conventional businesses.
