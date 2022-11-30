A multi-building mixed-use development is being eyed for properties sandwiched by the Publix-anchored Hill Center Belle Meade and Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital.
If the project materializes, the future buildings will rise on properties owned separately by the hospital company and H.G. Hill Realty Co. Part of the overall site previously accommodated modernist apartment tower Imperial House, which Ascension Saint Thomas had razed in 2017 (read here).
A community meeting to present the proposal — tentatively called Harding Town Center — is slated for Dec. 5, according to the Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital Facebook page. Both Hill Realty and Saint Thomas Health officials will oversee the meeting. The posting references a “pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use village center.” The Facebook posting includes concept plan images as opposed to detailed renderings.
Saint Thomas Health officials could not be reached for comment.
Local media originally reported in 2015 that Saint Thomas Health was looking to redevelop the West Nashville site, at least the part south of Richland Creek. The parcel last home to the 11-story Imperial House offers seven acres and an address of 109 Bosley Springs Road. A separate piece of adjacent raw land, also owned by Saint Thomas Health and at 123 Bosley Springs, offers 6.1 acres. It is unclear if the latter property — located on the north side of Richland Creek — is to be part of the proposed development.
In 2017, Saint Thomas Health landed a specific plan zoning for both Bosley Springs Road parcels, with the rezoning coming as the 1963-opened Imperial House was demolished.
Hill Realty owns the adjacent Hill Center Belle Meade, with an address of 4320 Harding Pike and including the Publix. That property includes a small free-standing building accommodating Picnic Café, with the business to soon relocate to a space in the building home to Escape Day Spa and 360 Bistro, among others, at the Highway 100-70 split.
Sources have said that Hill Realty — officials referred the Post to Saint Thomas Health — hopes to redevelop the site of the Picnic Café structure. Hill Realty also owns a property, offering a Mapco, at 4314 Harding Pike and seemingly seeks to redevelop that site, too.
Harding Town Center would unfold within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24. Murphy told the Post she has yet to assess details of the proposal.
