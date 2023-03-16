Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use project Nashville-based development company MarketStreet Enterprises is planning for a site near Geodis Park.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, MarketStreet is eyeing a project expected to include multiple buildings that could stand up to six floors and eight stories in some setback segments. The document notes the buildings — to stretch across 20 properties located between 2100 and 2220 Bransford Ave. and covering about 4.3 acres — could offer up to collectively 700 residential units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

