Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use project Nashville-based development company MarketStreet Enterprises is planning for a site near Geodis Park.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, MarketStreet is eyeing a project expected to include multiple buildings that could stand up to six floors and eight stories in some setback segments. The document notes the buildings — to stretch across 20 properties located between 2100 and 2220 Bransford Ave. and covering about 4.3 acres — could offer up to collectively 700 residential units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.
MarketStreet will seek from the Metro Planning Commission a specific plan rezoning, with an April 27 agenda date scheduled. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn and Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties.
The effort comes after MarketStreet earlier this month finalized the purchase of the remainder of the South Nashville parcels. The company spent a collective $15.85 million on the 20 properties in four transactions (read more here).
Accommodating 1950s-era brick duplex homes, the properties are positioned between the soccer stadium and Bransford on the east side of the street.
Nearby, MarketStreet is undertaking 445 Park Commons on a site located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville. A 2024 completion remains slated, with the project to carry a roughly $123 million price tag (read here).
The six-story 445 Park Commons is being billed as the “largest privately developed mixed-use, mixed-income project in Nashville,” according to a release from 2022. It will offer 335 residences, with 160 workforce and affordable units.
Relatedly, MarketStreet — known for its development and holdings in The Gulch — is eyeing two more phases for Park Commons. Those properties are not related to the 20 Bransford Avenue properties that the company plans to redevelop.
The zoning being requested for the Bransford Avenue site is consistent with that of the 445 Park Commons site.
“Our vision for the proposed mixed-use development would feature a mix of residential and commercial uses, as well as outdoor community spaces,” a MarketStreet spokesperson emailed the Post. “The development would also offer numerous benefits to the surrounding community including vehicular improvements, a new WeGo transit stop, dedicated bike lanes, pedestrian enhancements including new sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping as well as community park/plaza spaces."
The spokesperson said MarketStreet, pending Metro Planning Commission and Metro Council approval, hopes to start the first phase of development in late 2024. Relatedly, existing tenants are being given at least 12 months to remain in their respective duplexes with no rents increased in the interim.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.