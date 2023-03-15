Nashville-based E3 Construction Services has paid almost $2.5 million for North Davidson County raw land next to a site on which it plans a 125-unit gated residential development to start by year's end.

The five-acre property is located at 2433 Buena Vista Pike and overlooks the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville.

