Nashville-based E3 Construction Services has paid almost $2.5 million for North Davidson County raw land next to a site on which it plans a 125-unit gated residential development to start by year's end.
The five-acre property is located at 2433 Buena Vista Pike and overlooks the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Maryland-based RJX Partners LLC, which paid $1 million for the property in 2021, Metro records show. For context, the land sold 20 years previously, in late 2001, for $19,500.
In November 2020, E3 paid $1,875,000 for an adjacent site, with a placeholder address of 0 Buena Vista Pike. With both properties secured, E3 can move forward on Hearth and Haven at North Pointe, which will offer a collective 90 townhouses and a 35-unit condominium building.
According to a release, Hearth and Haven at North Pointe will offer a fitness facility, a swimming pool and a "business center." Local design firm Root Architecture is participating in the project, and renderings are forthcoming.
Led by founder and CEO John Eldridge, E3 Construction Services has undertaken multiple boutique projects throughout the city and is known, in part, for its focus on North Nashville’s McKissack Park neighborhood.
“Contrary to what we’ve been hearing about the slowing of the local market, our company has experienced exponential growth," Eldridge said. "We are on pace to surpass last year’s number of builds and have added core members to our team, and we believe Nashville will continue to be one of the most popular markets for years to come.
“Given the close proximity to the incoming Oracle campus and the developments on the East Bank and the amount of undeveloped land, North Nashville has the potential to be one of the next sought-after neighborhoods in the city,” he added.
No broker was involved in the Buena Vista Pike transaction, Eldridge said.