SomeraRoad has paid $10.5 million for 1.5 acres of Wedgewood-Houston property that borders land the real estate development and investment company already owns, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
SomeraRoad, which said no major project looms and is co-based in Nashville (in Wedgewood-Houston specifically) and New York, now owns the two parcels at 1312 Martin St. and 548 Hamilton Ave. In October, the company paid a collective $11.5 million for 1300 Martin St. and 513-525 Merritt Ave. (Read more about that here.)
In the latest deal, William Brooks Jr. was the seller. Brooks’ father and others paid about $18,782 for the two properties in 1966, Metro records show.
Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director of acquisitions, emailed the Post the following:
“We’re continuing to invest and expand our footprint in our home neighborhood of Wedgewood-Houston. The acquisition, located in the heart of one of Nashville’s most exciting neighborhoods, is a great addition to our Nashville portfolio. We have no imminent plans to announce at this time.”
Charlie Gibson, managing director of the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented SomeraRoad in the deal.
Of note, SomeraRoad is underway with Paseo South Gulch (read here).
