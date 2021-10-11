Two Hillsboro Village commercial buildings and an accompanying unimproved lot have sold for $4.25 million, with Nashville-based development company The Mainland Companies the new owner, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 1906-1908-1910 Acklen Ave., the property sits near a U.S. post office and Belmont United Methodist Church.
The seller was the Hamilton family, members of which paid $125,000 for the property in 1979, according to Metro records.
The 1906 building is home to the local office of Nashville-based Spirit Music Group, whose clients include Chaka Khan, Ingrid Michaelson and Pete Townshend, among others. The 1908 building accommodates multiple tenants.
Mainland has landed a loan, valued at $2,247,500, from First Farmers and Merchants Bank related to the Acklen Avenue acquisition. The company is undertaking Elliott Germantown in Nashville's north side district from which its name derives (read more here).
Ken Larish, Mainland president, could not be reached for comment regarding his future plans for the just-purchased property. The company also has an office in Portland, Oregon.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
