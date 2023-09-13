Nashville’s Southern Land Company has paid $1,915,000 for a two-parcel property located adjacent to its East Nashville site home to Lincoln College of Technology and slated for a major redevelopment, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The purchase of the two-parcel 0.64-acre property, with addresses of 1019 and 1021 Douglas Ave. and serving as surface parking, follows Southern Land’s having paid $33.75 million in June for for the 20-parcel property home to Lincoln College of Technology. The main address of the approximately 15-acre previously purchased property is 1524 Gallatin Ave.
The seller in the most recent transaction was Bellsouth Telecommunications Inc., a previous iteration for which paid a collective $105,000 for the two properties in transactions from 1986 and 1987, Metro records show.
Bellsouth Telecommunications Inc., known as AT&T, also owns a two-story brick building located at 1224 Gallatin Ave. and across Douglas Ave. from its just-sold property. Via a predecessor company, Bellsouth has owned that structure since at least 1968, according to Metro records.
The building seemingly was for sale at some point and its current status is unclear. AT&T officials could not be reached for comment.
Regarding the just-acquired property, Southern Land emailed the Post the following statement:
“We have been committed to moving forward with the Lincoln Tech campus redevelopment project since our request to rezone the campus property was approved by Metro Council in March 2023. While we do not yet have a firm plan for the new property we purchased at 1019 and 1021 Douglas Ave., it will eventually become part of the larger redevelopment project.”
Southern Land — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — plans a project to offer multiple buildings ranging from three to seven floors.
According to a release issued earlier this year, Southern Land is eyeing 800 multifamily homes (apartments and live-work residences), 150 single-family homes (cottages and townhomes) and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
The seller in the June deal was an LLC affiliated with Nashville Auto Diesel College, which Lincoln Educational Services Corp. acquired after the truck driving and training school bought the east side property.
Lincoln Tech could remain on the site for up to 18 month after the June closing as it preps its future campus (a location for which seemingly has not been announced), according to a release issued at the time of the $33.75 million transaction.