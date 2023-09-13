Nashville’s Southern Land Company has paid $1,915,000 for a two-parcel property located adjacent to its East Nashville site home to Lincoln College of Technology and slated for a major redevelopment, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The purchase of the two-parcel 0.64-acre property, with addresses of 1019 and 1021 Douglas Ave. and serving as surface parking, follows Southern Land’s having paid $33.75 million in June for for the 20-parcel property home to Lincoln College of Technology. The main address of the approximately 15-acre previously purchased property is 1524 Gallatin Ave.

Southern Land