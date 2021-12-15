Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use tower New York-based Tishman Speyer is seeking in SoBro, with the proposed building’s residential component seemingly to offer three-bedroom units solely.
According to a Metro Water Services document, the skyscraper (apparently to rise 36 floors) is proposed to offer an 887-seat restaurant, 9,400 square feet of retail, 467,000 square feet of office space and 365 three-bedroom residences (the Post has been unable to determine if the 365 figure is accurate, and it is unclear if the units will be for-rent or for-purchase).
The address is 133 Korean Veterans Blvd.
Nashville-based land planning and civil engineering company RaganSmith Associates is listed on the document, which references the project as “133 KVB.” Based on multiple factors, the tower is expected to rise at least 650 feet, making it Nashville’s tallest building if standing today.
Tishman Speyer, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has undertaken four filings with the Tennessee Secretary of State office related to the planned project, as the Post previously reported.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer operates 16 regional offices that are supported by more than 144 property and project offices in 30 markets worldwide.
Nashville-based real estate investor Frank May owns the property, having paid $6 million for it in late 2015, according to Metro records.
Of note, Tishman Speyer owns Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. The company did not submit to Metro the image seen above with the "Tishman Speyer" tower reference, which came from a nearby project.
If the project materializes, the tower will rise within the overlap of Rutledge Hill and SoBro. Nearby Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development is planning a three-tower project on the site previously home to Cumulus Media (read here). The company paid $34 million for the property earlier this year.
Relatedly, Boston-based The Congress Group is planning a project to include three towers, to be undertaken on a site located across Second Avenue from the Centrum property. Read more about that here.
