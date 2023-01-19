The Tennessee Department of Transportation has finalized the design and renderings of the future Broadway viaduct in downtown Nashville.

According to a TDOT release issued Thursday, substructure and utility work is underway and pre-demolition work is set to begin in February. At that point, the bridge will be narrowed to four lanes (two in each direction), with a full eight-week closure to be required during mid-summer.

