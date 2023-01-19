The Tennessee Department of Transportation has finalized the design and renderings of the future Broadway viaduct in downtown Nashville.
According to a TDOT release issued Thursday, substructure and utility work is underway and pre-demolition work is set to begin in February. At that point, the bridge will be narrowed to four lanes (two in each direction), with a full eight-week closure to be required during mid-summer.
The release notes the future viaduct has been designed to accommodate “all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront.” However, the images do not clearly show bicycle lanes.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith has designed the structure, with the overall price tag to design and construct the viaduct to be an estimated minimum of $51.5 million, as the Post reported in November 2022. The Brentwood office of Omaha-based Kiewit is serving as construction manager.
The future Broadway viaduct will replace a 1948-opened bridge that serves as one of the primary gateways into and out of Nashville's core, funneling more than 28,000 vehicles daily over five CSX railroad lines, 11th Avenue South and two greenways. It partly bisects the Nashville Yards development on the north and Union Station Hotel on the south.
The existing structure is approximately 700 feet long and 98 feet wide, and comprised of structural steel beams and support columns. The roadway consists of six 10-foot travel lanes (three in each direction) and one 12-foot center turn lane with one-foot shoulders, curb and gutter, and 10-foot sidewalks on both sides street.
The replacement structure will remain on the same footprint (and offer seven lanes) and be comprised of steel girders and support columns. The sidewalks will be just under 10 feet in width. It is unclear as to if the bridge, upon opening, will offer pedestrian connections to The Gulch and the North Gulch. However, future such connectivity is referenced in the TDOT documents, and two of the images released Thursday show such connectivity near the existing Grand Hyatt Hotel building at Nashville Yards.
Gresham Smith led TDOT’s 2015 “Fast Fix 8” omnibus project, a $62 million series of Interstate 40 bridge rehabilitation projects that replaced four pairs of twin bridges seven months ahead of schedule using 10 weekend road closures. This was partly accomplished by fabricating steel superstructure units offsite at what TDOT described as a makeshift "bridge farm” at an I-40 median and then transporting the units onsite to install during weekend closures. The department intends to use such accelerated bridge construction techniques on the Broadway viaduct project.
As the Post previously reported, the projected service life of the future viaduct is at least 75 years, according to TDOT.
Local urban placemaking experts have been vocal about the inadequacies of the city’s viaducts involving Broadway, Church Street, Demonbreun Street and Division Street — as well as the TDOT bridges that span the inner-interstate loop on downtown’s west side. Concerns have focused on guardrails positioned excessively low for pedestrians, structural degradation, bland design and lack of high fencing (the equivalent of partial cages) to prevent the throwing of heavy objects from the bridges.