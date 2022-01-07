A Dallas-based real estate company with multiple holdings in Nashville has paid $30.25 million for a Nippers Corner-area suburban apartment complex.
Located at 765 McMurray Drive, what had been called Brentwood Station offers multiple two-story buildings with a collective 196 units. Lion Real Estate Group, the new owner, has rebranded the complex as "The Brentwood." Of note, The Brentwood is one of South Davidson County’s original modernist garden-style apartment complexes.
The seller was New York-based Saratoga Capital Partners, which paid $18 million for the 14.7-acre property in 2015, according to Metro records. At the time, the transaction was the equivalent of about $91,800 per unit.
The recent transaction is the equivalent of about $154,335 per unit.
Construction of The Brentwood was completed in 1968 at about the time various suburban areas — such as Tusculum, Whispering Hills and McMurray — in the south segment of the county were emerging. Nearby are Edmondson Pike and the Ellington Agricultural Center.
At the time of the complex's opening, the south and southeast segments of Davidson County were modestly developed compared to today, with McMurray Drive one of the most southern streets of note in the general area. Nippers Corner, located at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Edmondson Pike, would not see significant development until the 1970s.
Walker and Dunlop Managing Director Brett Kingman brokered the transaction for LREG, according to a release.
Lion Real Estate Group owns multiple similar apartment complexes in suburban Davidson County (read more here). Of note, the company recently sold The Ellington, located at 860 Murfreesboro Pike about three miles southeast of the downtown core, for $47 million. LREG acquired it for $30.3 million as the firm's first Nashville syndication deal, the release notes. Kingman facilitated that recent deal, too.
