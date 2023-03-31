A mid-year opening is slated in The Gulch for what will be Tennessee’s first Solidcore fitness studio.

The chain business will take space in the under-construction mixed-use building Modera Gulch and be the Washington, D.C.-based chain’s 101st studio (with Santa Monica to see the 100th Solidcore open in May). The address is 810 Division St.

