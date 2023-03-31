A mid-year opening is slated in The Gulch for what will be Tennessee’s first Solidcore fitness studio.
The chain business will take space in the under-construction mixed-use building Modera Gulch and be the Washington, D.C.-based chain’s 101st studio (with Santa Monica to see the 100th Solidcore open in May). The address is 810 Division St.
The cities that offer a Solidcore (stylized as [solidcore]) and located within the closest proximity to Nashville are Atlanta and Lexington, Ky.
The cost to get operational and the terms of the lease with Modera Midtown owner Mill Creek Residential are not being disclosed.
Joshua Rainey, Solidcore director of real estate, said the company considered other areas of Nashville before selecting The Gulch.
"We've seen migration of some of our clients from the East Coast and Midwest to Nashville, and it has been consistently our top requested location across social channels for over a year,” Rainey emailed the Post. “This — in combination with great business fundamentals to operate in and an exciting development/tenant lineup at Modera with Mill Creek — led us to take the plunge into the Nashville market."
Solidcore workouts last 50 minutes and are billed as “full-body strength training.” The workouts take place in a dimly-lit room under blue lights supplemented by energizing music, and are led by a coach. One-session fees start at about $18.
Anne Mahlum founded Solidcore in Washington, D.C. in 2013 and also is the founder of Back on My Feet, a nonprofit focused on addressing homelessness.
Solidcore will join multiple other businesses to operate from the first-floor retail spaces in Modera Gulch. As the Post reported in February, infrared sauna and float therapy service provider Pure Sweat Studios will be a tenant in the 15-story building.
In addition, New York-based franchise fitness brand P.volve, restaurant High Street Wine and a taproom to be owned and operated by Asheville, N.C.-based craft beer business Hi-Wire Brewing are slated for Modera Gulch (read more here).
Ojas Partners agents Lizzy LeBlue and Elam Freeman are representing Mill Creek on the various Modera Gulch lease transactions.
