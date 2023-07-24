A Cleveland-based real estate company with multiple Nashville holdings — including the building last home to Hermitage Café and another that had been planned for a seemingly scrapped brewery — is looking to brand a segment of downtown as the Rutledge Hill Culinary District.
Via an LLC, GBX Group owns multiple properties that are bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. The LLC includes Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville.
According to its website, GBX specializes in preserving historic buildings.
As part of the effort, GBX and Essex are eyeing a restaurant for a former residential building located at 40 Middleton St. A permit application notes Remick Architecture will handle interior design.
GBX and Essex have enlisted Nashville commercial real estate company Ojas, which specializes in retail and restaurant leasing, to market the properties they jointly own via Rutledge Hill LLC.
Included within the Rutledge Hill Culinary District footprint is a building located at 34 Rutledge St. Essex and GBX paid $20 million for that property and raw land at 35 Hermitage Ave. in December 2021. The companies later painted the ex-Scott Sales building (which seemingly sits empty) a dark gray and are wanting to offer food and beverage businesses from it.
Matt Williams, Essex managing partner, told the Post in late 2022 that Essex and GBX have looked to Rutledge Hill restaurant Husk as evidence a culinary district concept could be successful (read more here).
Relatedly, and as the Post reported in July 2022, the Rutledge Hill Victorian masonry building once home to the James Geddes Engine Co. No. 6 fire hall had been planned for Saucy Brew Works (read here). The Cleveland-based craft beer and coffee company does not list the Nashville project on its website, and the Ojas marketing materials list the property — previously planned for boutique hotel Lord & Liberty and located at 627 Second Ave. S. — for lease.
Elam Freeman, Ojas founder and principal, deferred comment to GBX, officials with which declined comment. Attempt to contact Saucy Brew Works officials were unsuccessful.
GBX said in July 2022 it was not ready to announce its plans for the property last home to the Hermitage Café, which closed in October 2021 (read here).