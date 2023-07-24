A Cleveland-based real estate company with multiple Nashville holdings — including the building last home to Hermitage Café and another that had been planned for a seemingly scrapped brewery — is looking to brand a segment of downtown as the Rutledge Hill Culinary District.

Via an LLC, GBX Group owns multiple properties that are bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. The LLC includes Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville.  