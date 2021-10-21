Commercial real estate company Distribution Realty Group has added Robert McNeilly as its director of construction.
A release does not note if the role is new to the company, which is co-based in Nashville and Chicago, or if McNeilly is replacing somebody.
McNeilly oversee all facets of ground-up construction and tenant improvement work. He will be based in the firm's Nashville office and will oversee projects in Nashville, Memphis, Indianapolis and Chicago, as well as DRG's future growth cities.
McNeilly brings more than eight years of construction management experience, most recently having worked for Cushman & Wakefield. There, he managed approximately $25 million of capital and tenant improvement projects in the Chicago-based firm's Nashville office.
McNeilly holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree and a Master of Engineering degree, both in construction management, from Vanderbilt University.
DRG was founded in 2013 and has acquired and developed more than 7.6 million square feet of industrial properties with a total market capitalization in excess of $540 million.
