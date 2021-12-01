Nashville-based real estate investors and developers Tyler Cauble and Bruce McNeilage have paid $618,000 for a 1.7-acre North Davidson County property on which they plan a condominium building with some units expected to be listed for under $200,000.
To be called Solo North and with an address of 2122 Buena Vista Pike in Bordeaux, the building will offer about 60 residences ranging from 625 to 900 square feet and will be similar in scope and design to Solo East, which McNeilage developed. The 625-square-foot Solo North units are expected to be priced starting at $199,000 — the equivalent of about $318 per foot. That per-foot figure is highly unusual for new product in Nashville, particularly for condos in buildings located no more than four miles from downtown, according to multiple sources.
A summer 2022 groundbreaking is eyed, with a 24- to 28-month construction timetable likely.
Cauble and McNeilage are not ready to announce an architect or general contractor. Pinnacle Bank is expected to provide a construction loan.
"Our goal with this development is to increase the density from 11 (the maximum number of units allowed with current zoning) to 60 condos — with smaller-unit options that allow for more homeownership opportunities to residents of North Nashville," Cauble, founding president of Hamilton Development, said in a release. "We've been excited with the response we've gotten from residents at recent neighborhood meetings and can't wait to get started on construction."
McNeilage, who has undertaken multiple projects as CEO and co-founder of both Kinloch Partners and Harpeth Development, said the goal with Solo North, in part, is to continue his efforts of offering “attainable housing.”
McNeilage said his development career potentially will soon end because of factors related both to various local municipalities and land and construction costs “make it too risky to go forward on a recourse loan basis.”
"Tyler and I have worked diligently throughout our careers to bring revitalization and innovative housing solutions to Nashville’s Dickerson and Gallatin neighborhoods, respectively," McNeilage said. "We're eager to develop this project and take the next leap towards building a positive community transformation in this region of the city.
“This will give the minority community, first responders, teachers, nurses, single mothers, etc., the opportunity to own a home and not be lifetime renters,” he added.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2. Toombs said she supports the development, noting that encouraging “a diversity of housing options is a central part of my work."
