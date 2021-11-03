Nashville-based development company Evergreen Real Estate is eyeing what would be its fourth residential project in The Nations’ Silo Bend.
The company seeking a four-story building in the West Nashville district has filed a specific plan rezoning request for a final site plan approval. If the project materializes, the building will sit on an 8.1-acre site with a placeholder address of 0 54th Ave. N. The property sits between two roundabouts and near the Cumberland River (see here).
A document filed with the Metro Planning Department notes that Nashville-based civil engineering company Barge Cauthen and Associates is participating in the effort. No image has been released.
“We’re still in the early stages and it will be the fourth for-sale project we will be building in the Silo master-planned community,” Aaron White, Evergreen principal, told the Post. “And we’re excited in that it will be the first building that will directly overlook the Cumberland River.”
White said Evergreen is not yet ready to announce a targeted groundbreaking date or other details.
A general partnership owns the property, having paid $6 million for it in mid-2015, according to Metro records.
Evergreen has undertaken Silo West (169 condominiums), Silo House (103 condominiums) and Silo Park (49 cottage homes). Read more here.
