Neuhoff

Neuhoff District

 Courtesy of Paul Chinetti

Communications firm Dalton Agency announced Wednesday it will relocate by year’s end its local operations to Germantown from Main Street in East Nashville, becoming the first announced office tenant for New City Properties’ Neuhoff District.

Terms of the lease and the cost to make the move from the mixed-used Fifth and Main building on the city’s east side were not disclosed in a release.

Jessica Howard