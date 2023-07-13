Communications firm Dalton Agency announced Wednesday it will relocate by year’s end its local operations to Germantown from Main Street in East Nashville, becoming the first announced office tenant for New City Properties’ Neuhoff District.
Terms of the lease and the cost to make the move from the mixed-used Fifth and Main building on the city’s east side were not disclosed in a release.
The announcement comes a bit more than three years after Nashville’s then-The Bradford Group announced it had merged with Dalton Agency (stylized as "Dalton") — thus creating one of the larger public relations and advertising companies (based on revenue) with a Nashville presence (read here).
The mixed-use Neuhoff District (residential, retail and office) will total more than 914,000 square feet of space once construction is completed. The development, which incorporates new buildings and adaptively reused structures, sits on the Cumberland River and is being headed by Jim Irwin, New City Properties president. Irwin previously led the development of Ponce City Market, a 2.1-million-square foot former Sears, Roebuck & Co. distribution facility in Atlanta.
A former meat-packing plant the sits primarily on Adams Street (see here), Neuhoff District has been the site of Neuhoff Packing Company, Nashville Jazz Workshop, the Nashville Cultural Arts Project and a personal studio for late singer/songwriter John Prine, the release notes.
“Dalton is expanding its presence in Nashville, and this move is a natural next step in our company’s evolution,” said Jessica Howard, Dalton senior vice president of integrated communications. “As one of the top five agencies in size and revenue in the market, we needed to expand our space to keep up with the increased business and added employees at our agency. We look forward to being a part of the Germantown neighborhood.”
Founded in 1989 in Jacksonville, Dalton represents the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Realtracs, the Nashville Public Library, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Ascend Federal Credit Union, CoreTrust and Nashville Health Care Council, among other clients. During the past 10 years, Dalton has merged with, in addition to The Bradford Group in 2020, local companies Bill Hudson & Associates in 2015 and Anode in 2018.
Dalton is home to about 100 employees and typically generates more than $15 million in annual revenue. It was once named an “Agency of the Year” in the Southeast by Advertising Age magazine. The company’s services include branding, advertising, public relations and communications, paid media, social media, content creation, video production, website development, experiential design, corporate shows and events and market research.
In addition to Nashville, Dalton operates in Atlanta and Jacksonville (the headquarters).