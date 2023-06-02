A commercial property in The Nations has been offered for sale for $6.25 million.
Sitting on 0.38 acres, the property offers an address of 910 51st Ave. N. (and an alternative address of 5011 Michigan Ave.) and a nondescript metal building housing long-time automotive business Garland and Sons Body Shop.
The Garland family owns the property, having paid $85,000 for it in 1983, according to Metro records. The property sits adjacent to a building accommodating Bare Bones Butcher and Harding House Brewing Company.
It is unclear how long Garland and Sons Body Shop plans to continue operations after a sale.
Constructed in 1978, the building on the property offers 9,314 square feet and fronts both 51st Avenue and Michigan avenues. It also offers alley access.
Any future buyer is expected to redevelop the site with a residential project or mixed-use project.
The offering is the equivalent of $671 per square foot based on the building’s size and roughly $378 per foot based on the 0.38 acres. The asking price of $6.25 million (and per-foot prices) is high, according to a real estate investor and developer familiar with West Nashville property and who asked to go unnamed.
For comparison, a 0.40-acre property located at 711 51st Ave. N. and offering a generic industrial building sold in January for $1.95 million, Metro records show.
However, two nearby (on Charlotte Pike) similar properties are both listed for sale for $5 million.
According to marketing materials, the Garlands have enlisted Tiffany Burton, an agent with Nashville’s Exit Realty Elite, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.