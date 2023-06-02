A commercial property in The Nations has been offered for sale for $6.25 million.

Sitting on 0.38 acres, the property offers an address of 910 51st Ave. N. (and an alternative address of 5011 Michigan Ave.) and a nondescript metal building housing long-time automotive business Garland and Sons Body Shop.

