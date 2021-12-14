Chicago-area apartment development company Marquette Companies has paid approximately $42.31 million for two Edgehill properties on which it plans a major mixed-used development.
With addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St., the two parcels are located off 12th Avenue South, offer about 6.8 acres combined and overlook the city's inner-interstate loop and The Gulch.
The seller was long-time local businessman Lee Beaman, with the property previously home to the since-closed Beaman Body Shop. Beaman sold his business to Hudson Automotive in late 2020 (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The deal is the equivalent of about $6.2 million per acre.
In September, the Metro Planning Commission approved future Buildings A and B to rise nine floors if a grocery store leases space in either. Also required for nine floors: at least 18,000 square feet of retail within the building to sit at 12th and Hawkins Street and all parking underground.
If the various conditions are not met, the buildings will not be allowed to be constructed at more than eight stories (as seen in the above rendering).
Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton will serve as architect. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is the engineer and land planner with Nashville-based Hawkins Partners the landscape architect.
Marquette Companies oversees divisions that develop sites with apartment buildings and that then manage those properties. According to its website, Marquette has undertaken projects in Chicago and Houston. The company is based in Naperville, near Chicago.
Read more about the proposed project here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.