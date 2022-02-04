Chicago-area-based Red Seal Development has paid $2.6 million for a property located at 1908 Lebanon Pike, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The sellers of the 4.9-acre property were two relatives, with a different family member having purchased the property in 1954 for $10,725, Metro records show. The site offers no building.
Red Seal, which has enlisted Nashville-based Centric Architect for design work, has developed (and is underway with) multiple boutique townhome projects throughout Nashville (read here and here). Via a spokesperson, the company said it has not finalized an image and other details.
Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Red Seal develops sites with what its bills as "custom communities," with a focus on Chicago and Nashville.
The late Larry Beadle of Colliers International Nashville represented Red Seal in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the sellers used a broker.
