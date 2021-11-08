A multi-unit residential building located near Centennial Park has sold for $18.5 million, with an affinity affiliated with Nashville-based Core Development the new owner.
Standing four stories and offering a primarily brick exterior, The Lofts at 30th North is located at 210 30th Ave. N.
The sellers were two LLCs affiliated with Amcorp Realty Corp. The company in March 2012 acquired what was a vacant former office building, called Park 30 at the time, from Green Bank and finished reconfiguring the building’s spaces in August of that year.
The Lofts at 30th North offers 52 apartments. As such, the deal is the equivalent of almost $356,000 per unit, one of the highest such transaction prices the city has seen for an apartment building deal. The record, according to Nashville Business Journal, is believed to be about $367,000 per residence.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Core Development and Village Real Estate are sister businesses, with Mark Deutschmann the founder of both. As the Post recently reported, Core and Forbes Plunkett Development are eyeing a mixed-use development for 18 acres of Madison property once home to Nashville Memorial Hospital (read here).
