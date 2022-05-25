International design firm Ware Malcomb is opening an office in Cool Springs.
The area office is the California-based firm’s 26th, including outposts around the United States and in Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
The Nashville-area office will be led by Gregory Spon, previously architecture director at Ware Malcomb’s Irvine, Calif., headquarters. Ware Malcomb has additional regional offices in Atlanta and Miami.
"We have proudly worked with clients in Tennessee for over eight years," Spon said in a release. "Nashville is an extremely dynamic market, known for its innovative technology and entrepreneurism. Middle Tennessee, in general, has become an attractive corporate headquarters for many companies. We're excited to support the area's growing enterprises with our integrated design services."
The release noted that Ware Malcomb has completed more than 100 retail, office and industrial projects “in the area.”
In addition to architecture, Ware Malcomb offers land surveying, civil engineering and other services.
