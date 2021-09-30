California-based cadaver lab Axis Research & Technologies has opened a facility in Nashville.
The 10,000-square-foot space is located at 1420 Donelson Pike, near lab and health care companies Labcorp, PathGroup, Envision Healthcare and Nashville Testing Services.
The new location — the company’s third in the United States — offers "fully functional operational labs for multi-skill training, private suites for smaller labs, large conference rooms and configurable multi-purpose spaces," according to a press release.
In the near future, Axis intends to launch new technology within its labs, including mixed medical reality and artificial intelligence-powered networks. The company will expand again in 2022 to Chattanooga, according to CEO Nick Moran.
“Nashville is a growing medical device community attracting some of the most respected names in the industry,” Moran said. “As a company committed to driving healthcare innovation through our high-tech, high-touch research and training facilities, Axis made the strategic decision to expand our geographic footprint to accommodate the needs of this booming MedTech marketplace.”
CHS to open 60-bed hospital in Indiana
Community Health Systems is opening a 60-bed hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The $118 million hospital will be named Lutheran Downtown Hospitals and is slated to open to patients on Nov. 13 — ahead of its early 2022 schedule.
The facility will replace a separate downtown Fort Wayne hospital run by Franklin-based CHS, St. Joseph Hospital. The facilities will operate concurrently until the older facility is razed to make way for parking, according to local news station WANE.
“I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule,” Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital told WANE. “Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind. We are thankful to the many individuals who contributed to this undertaking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.