A partnership led by commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture and businessman Ryan Moses has paid $19.1 million for Silo Studios, the 80,000-square-foot office and retail located complex in The Nations.
Completed in late 2020, Silo Studios is located at 5320 Centennial Blvd. in Silo Bend.
According to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document, the seller was South Carolina-based Flyway. Of note, SEV redesigned the space of what had been a lumber mill, with the work having been completed in 2020. Nashville-based Dowdle Construction Group served as project manager for Flyway.
A release notes the West Nashville building’s renovations focused on the structure’s distinctive architectural elements, including its bow-truss roof.
Current tenants are F45 Fitness and Specialty Dental Brands. Space is also available for new tenants, with SEV’s Lee White and Jon Petty handling marketing and leasing. Amenities include surface parking, an outdoor courtyard with a performance stage and an outdoor terrace for eating and drinking.
Moses is an original investor in Silo Bend and serves as chief operating officer at alcoholic beverage wholesale distributor Best Brands Inc.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to bring new tenants into the charming Silo Bend community,” White said in the release. “Located in a vibrant, growing neighborhood and with top-notch amenities, Silo Studios is a place where businesses can thrive. It’s also a real asset to our portfolio. Silo Bend has been a work in progress over several years, and we’re excited to continue our involvement with it.”
Silo Studios is a central part of the 38-acre Silo Bend, which SEV master-planned and is named for the large, mural-adorned silo that rises on the site along the Cumberland River.
Silo Bend comprises 103-unit condominium complex Silo House, 49 single-family homes and townhomes known as Silo Park, and 193-unit apartment building Flats at Silo Bend, which includes 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail. Another 165-unit condominium development, Silo West, is currently under development by Evergreen Real Estate. Plans are underway for the remaining residential portion.
