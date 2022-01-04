Boston-based The Congress Group has paid $35 million for the SoBro site on which it plans a high-profile three-tower project, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
With a main address of 521 Second Ave. S., the nine-parcel site offers about 2.08 acres. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $16.82 million per acre, roughly in line with the figures of similar recent downtown deals.
The seller was Second Avenue Properties, which includes local real estate investors and developers Mark Bloom and Larry Papel.
A separate Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes The Congress Group landed a loan for $17.5 million.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, represented the sellers. The Post could not determine if The Congress Group had broker representation.
The Congress Group, which also is developing a SoBro site with a Four Seasons hotel, seeks to undertake what will be called 2nd and Peabody on a site bordered by Peabody Street, Second Avenue, Lea Avenue and Third Avenue. The site overlaps somewhat with Rutledge Hill across Third Avenue from the home of real estate firm Colliers.
The project will include 36-story and 32-story multifamily buildings and an 18-floor hotel tower. The orientation of the high-rises — with the hotel in the center — will yield about 50,000 square feet of open space running along Second Avenue (between Lea and Peabody Street) and a 4,500-square-foot public pocket park on Lea Avenue across from a Nashville Fire Department station. The larger green space will offer a playground, water features, a café and a bike shed.
The ground levels of each of the buildings will offer retail and restaurants to activate the green space.
Cube3 (which is co-based in Miami and Boston) is the design architect with Nashville-based Gresham Smith as the architect of record. Three nondescript buildings on the site will need to be razed.
See more images here.
