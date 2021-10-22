A Berry Hill commercial building located near Goodwill Donation Express has been offered for sale for $1.1 million.
With an address of 2711 Greystone Road, the one-story, 1,940-square-foot building sits on 0.28 acres and was constructed in 1951. Marriage counseling services practice Sanctuary Counseling seemingly operates from a portion of the building.
The owner, an LLC, paid $772,500 for the property in August 2019 before undertaking some upgrades, according to Metro records and marketing material. The offering is the equivalent of $567 per foot based on the building’s size.
The LLC has enlisted Tee Patterson and Stephen Prather, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Of note, a nearby property owned by the same family for 35 years recently was offered for sale for $1.75 million.
Located at 2814 Bransford Ave., the 4,950-square-foot commercial building sits on 0.21 acres and was constructed in 1942 (read more here).
