A Berry Hill commercial building once home to the Christian music label business of Rascal Flats member Jay DeMarcus has sold for $1.09 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 2814 Dogwood Place, the 1,700-square-foot building was constructed in 1945 and sits on 0.34 acres, according to marketing materials.
The new owner is Epiq Engineering, which operates from the building.
The sale is the equivalent of about $641 per foot based on the building’s size. Various recent properties in the general area have commanded more than $600 per foot upon selling.
Local attorney Susan Limor was the seller, having once operated her practice from the building. She paid $170,000 for the property in 2001.
DeMarcus’ Red Street Records label (which, as noted, had been housed in the building) offers a talent roster than includes, among other artists, American contemporary Christian vocal quartet Avalon.
Tee Patterson and Stephen Prather, co-senior vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented Limor on the sale of the property.
The property had been offered for about $1.18 million in September 2021.
