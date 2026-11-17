Berry Hill building once owned by iconic songwriter listed for $1.8M Bransford Avenue property sits near Vui's Kitchen structure in South Davidson County satellite city Staff Reports Staff Reports Author email Nov 17, 2026 50 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link A Berry Hill building once owned by songwriter Ben Peters — known, in part, for penning “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” — has been listed for $1.8 million.The South Davidson County 0.19-acre property is located at 2830 Bransford Ave. 2830 Bransford Ave. Photo: Reliant Realty × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp? {{r 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 E96 72>:=J @7 E96 =2E6 q6? !6E6CD[ H9@ 5:65 :? a__d[ 92D @H?65 E96 3F:=5:?8 D:?46 a__f[ 244@C5:?8 E@ |6EC@ C64@C5D] !6E6CD 24BF:C65 E96 AC@A6CEJ :? `hg_ 7@C Scd[___]k^AmkAm!6E6CD HC@E6 `c }@] ` 9:ED[ :?4=F5:?8 D@?8D 7@C 2CE:DED DF49 2D t55J pC?@=5[ qC6?52 {66[ %2>>J (J?6EE6[ r92C=6J !C:56 2?5 uC655J u6?56C] w:D C6DF>6 @776CD[ 3FE :D ?@E =:>:E65 E@[ QxEVD v@??2 %2<6 2 {:EE=6 q:E {@?86C[Q Qz:DD 2? p?86= v@@5 |@C?:?VQ 2?5 Q%FC? E96 (@C=5 pC@F?5]Qk^AmkAmx? `hfe[ v=6? r2>A36== C64@C565 2?5 C6=62D65 !6E6CD’ `heh\HC:EE6? D@?8 “$2? uC2?4:D4@ :D 2 {@?6=J %@H?]”k^AmkAm!6E6CD H2D :?5F4E65 :?E@ E96 }2D9G:==6 $@?8HC:E6CD w2== @7 u2>6 :? `hg_]k^AmkAm%96 7@C\D2=6 3F:=5:?8 @776CD ?@ E6?2?E 2?5 D:ED 25;246?E E@ DECF4EFC6D 9@FD:?8 'F:VD z:E496? U2>Aj 'F:VD yF:46 r276]k^AmkAm%96 {{r 92D 6?=:DE65 $E6G6? #FDD6==[ 2? 286?E H:E9 E96 v2==2E:? @77:46 @7 }2D9G:==6\32D65 #6=:2?E #62=EJ[ E@ >2C<6E E96 D:E6]k^AmkAm“%96 3F:=5:?8 92D 2 >FD:4 :?5FDECJ 9:DE@CJ @7 D@CED[” #FDD6== E@=5 E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m[ 255:?8 E92E 96 :D @AE:>:DE:4 :?E6C6DE H:== 36 DEC@?8]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Berry Hill, Tennessee South Davidson Country Ben Peters Songwriters American Country Music Male Songwriters Songwriters From Mississippi American Country Songwriters American Male Songwriters Composers Musicians American Songwriters Country Music Songwriters Songwriting Staff Reports Author email Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Group seeks court relief related to Cheekwood music