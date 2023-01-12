A large piece of primarily raw land located in Bellevue — and representing an entrance to one of the West Davidson County community’s multiple commercial areas — has sold for $2 million.
The new owner of the 9.07-acre property, with an address of 8033 Highway 100, is a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Equitable Property Company.
Land Deleot, Equitable president, said he plans to develop the site with retail buildings. In addition, ground leases will be made available for entities that want to own their commercial buildings on the site.
Deleot had the land rezoned in 2022 to accommodate commercial development. He is working with Woody Widenhofer, a partner with the local office of Colliers, to market the wooded property, which is located on the eastern fringe of a commercial stretch of Highway 100 between Temple Road on the east and Chaffin Drive on the West. As such, the future commercial businesses will join a Sonic Drive-In (located on the north side of the highway across from the just-purchased tract) as the first seen by westbound motorists driving Highway 100 from east of the area.
“I live in this ZIP code and have a personal stake in what happens on this site,” Deleot told the Post. “We are going to target retailers that this corridor needs and the community will benefit from.”
The property offers one home, long owned by the Flanigan family (the sellers). Widenhofer represented the Flanigans in the deal. Equitable Property Company represented the buying partnership (which includes Deleot and Equitable development partner Austin Cox).
