A large piece of primarily raw land located in Bellevue — and representing an entrance to one of the West Davidson County community’s multiple commercial areas — has sold for $2 million.

The new owner of the 9.07-acre property, with an address of 8033 Highway 100, is a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Equitable Property Company.

Land Deleot

The just-purchased parcel is labeled "available."

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.